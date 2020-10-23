Woman with rifle causes stir in downtown Lockport

A woman holding a rifle under a blanket while standing at the intersection of Main and Locust streets caused a disturbance in downtown Lockport on Friday afternoon.
Lockport police responded to the scene at 1:50 p.m. and ordered the woman to turn over the weapon, which she did. Police said the woman was taken into custody and charges are pending.
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said the woman appeared to have been suffering from some type of mental illness. Abbott said the gun the woman surrendered was a loaded .22 caliber rifle.
