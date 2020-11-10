Women United of the United Way of Greater Niagara is collecting children’s gloves, scarves, mittens and hats for local agencies in the Niagara Community.
“We are reaching out to the community for donations for our children in need in our Niagara community,” said Joanne Beaton, president of Women United. “People are struggling during this unsettling time and we want to help as much as we can especially during the winter months.”
Donations are being accepted throughout the month of November and can be dropped off at the United Way office at 6420 Inducon Drive Suite B2 in Sanborn. For pick up please call the office at 731-4580.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.