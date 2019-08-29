Women United of Niagara will host an Evening with Joann Falletta on Sept. 18 at the Niagara Falls Country Club.
It's the first event of the group’s Spotlight Series, an ongoing events program which will highlight the accomplishments and community endeavors of notable women in Western New York.
As a partnership formed with United Way of Greater Niagara in 2018, Women United of Niagara is part of a global network of more than 70,000 women dedicated to creating better opportunities for all. The group currently serves 145 local communities across the country and has raised more than $1 billion for charitable organizations in the last 12 years. Local members of Women United assist United Way’s Niagara County chapter with a variety of community service and fundraising initiatives, as well as serve to inspire women in the community to carry out the organization’s “live united” mission.
“With this first ‘spotlight series’ event, we’re hoping to bring together women from across the Niagara region for a celebration of our service in the community,” said Joanne Beaton, president of Women United of Niagara. “With United Way of Greater Niagara’s campaign kicking off in September, it’s the perfect time to raise awareness about the amazing work of the organization right here at home.”
Admission for the event is $25 and is free for Women United members. The event will include a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres. It will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the country club, 505 Mountain View Drive, Lewiston.
To learn more or to RSVP, contact Joanne Beaton at jbeaton@financialguide.com or (716) 990-7920. Make checks payable to: Women United c/o United Way of Greater Niagara, 6420 Inducon Dr., Suite B2, Sanborn, NY 14132.
