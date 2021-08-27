The Town of Lockport has found a partner, in the Woodlands manufactured housing park in south Lockport, to mitigate the impact of heavy rains in the area.
After a 100-year storm flooded both the city and the town last month, town Supervisor Mark Crocker said the owner of the Woodlands volunteered to clean the ditches on its property in an effort to keep water moving through the park and away from low-lying residential property along Robinson and Dysinger roads.
While nothing could have stopped the July 20 storm from causing the damage that it did, Crocker said the Woodlands ditch-clearing action will greatly decrease the flooding risk for town residents.
“Water that flows from Robinson and Dysinger goes through the Woodlands and the Woodlands is cooperating with the town to make the drainage system work more efficiently and should improve future flow from water through our ditch system,” Crocker said. “That is something the Woodlands is doing. They’re doing it on their own. We commend them in their effort to keep the water flowing through the ditches, and we hope they’ll keep up the good work.”
Crocker said he hopes other property owners will be as cooperative by granting the town easements to come onto their land to clean the ditches.
“Each year we have the highway superintendent (Dave Miller), who is also the drainage coordinator for the Town of Lockport, present to the town the ditches he intends to clean that year,” Crocker said. “We have a solid drainage plan in the town. I know that there are some areas that have a tendency to flood and we’re trying to look at every area and pinpoint different actions we can take that can mitigate rain runoff.”
Besides ditch clearing, other measures that would help limit the amount of flood damage, particularly in low-lying areas, include the installation and use of backflow preventers to stop sewage from going backwards through pipes and overflowing bathtubs and toilets; and refraining from connecting sump pumps into the sewer system.
“These are all issues that would go to improve drainage and prevent future flooding,” Crocker said. “But nothing can solve the five inches in two hours. No system has been built to manage that.”
Finally, as a last resort, Crocker recommended that those in low-lying areas purchase flood insurance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“The government offers flood insurance. ... They offer up a plan that people that are in flooding areas can take advantage of," he said. "I know it’s not cheap, but if you’re in the situation where your house has a tendency to be flooded because of a low-lying area you should consider all your options.”
For more information about flood insurance, visit: fema.gov/flood-insurance.
