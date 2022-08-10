Newfane Central School District Superintendent Michael Baumann acknowledged during a Tuesday school board meeting that the sports complex that is under construction near Newfane High School has hit an obstacle that could delay its opening.
Several components that would go into the complex’s flood light systems have yet to arrive in the U.S. from China. Once the components reach the U.S., they would still have to be sent to the manufacturing facility in Texas where they would be assembled along with other parts which are there already before they can arrive in Newfane for installation.
“Many of the components are already at the factory in Texas, but nothing has left for Newfane yet,” Baumann said. “They’re waiting on components coming from China, and once those are there, they will be able to assemble them, and then they will be shipped to Newfane.”
The district hopes that the lights will arrive in Newfane by the end of August, however, this will delay the completion of other parts of the complex. Baumann said that the tennis court won’t be able to be paved until the flood lights have been installed, as the pavement could be damaged by the treads of the crane needed for their installation.
Baumann did confirm though that other work is still being done at the complex while they are waiting for the lights to arrive. This includes laying the turf, and placing the walkways around the complex. Baumann said that situations like this usually do happen on large construction projects, which was why the district didn’t want to commit to any formal date too soon.
“The timetable has been really wide open and flexible,” Baumann said. “We didn’t want to commit to anything without knowing for sure because there’s always delays in these types of things.”
While Baumann believes that the complex’s opening will likely be delayed until the end of September, he did confirm that the district has arranged for temporary locations for sporting events to be held in the meantime.
Football will be held at Newfane Middle School, field hockey and volleyball will be held at Newfane High School, and soccer and tennis will be held at Krull Park. These sports will be able to be played at the complex when it’s ready to open. Baumann also said that arrangements have been made to secure these locations for the entire season in the event of a worst-case-scenario as well.
“If the stadium is done in time, then we’ll shift some sports there once it’s ready,” Baumann said.
Ground was broken for the facility in March, and the project overall is costing $38.5 million, 88% of which is being paid through state aid.
