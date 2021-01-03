Work finished on Empire State Trail

The Empire State Trail now spans the entire state.
In place for cyclists, hikers and runners, the trail features 750 miles of pathways, 75 percent of which is off-road. It runs from Buffalo to Albany along the Erie Canal and from New York City through the Hudson and Champlain Valleys to Canada. The project included the creation of more than 180 miles of new off-road trail and also connected 400 miles of previous trails.
The state also installed 45 gateways and trailheads along the route to welcome visitors and branded the trail with signage, interpretive panels, bike racks, and benches.
In announcing the completion last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Empire State Trail is expected to attract 8.6 million residents and tourists a year.
“There's no trail like it in the nation,” he said in a news release. “Not only does it provide an opportunity to experience the natural beauty and history of New York, but it also gives New Yorkers from every corner of the state a safe outlet for recreation as we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic."
Added Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, "During this unprecedented year, the Empire State Trail has been a lifeline for many, as local residents explored recreational opportunities in their backyards while remaining safe during a global health pandemic."
Recently completed local projects that finalize the trail include:
• The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Gateways: These four gateways in Western New York provide a welcoming connection for trail visitors at key access points in Buffalo Harbor State Park in Buffalo; at the western entrance to the Erie Canal in Tonawanda; at Five Locks Park in Lockport; and in Genesee Valley Park in Rochester. The gateways include kiosks featuring local and statewide trail information, bicycle racks, and shaded granite block seating.
Each gateway also features a "Ralph C. Wilson, Jr." memorial plaque honoring the late owner of the Buffalo Bills. The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation provided $2.6 million dollars for the gateways.
• Macedon Bridge: NYSDOT restored a closed vehicle bridge over the Erie Canal. The $4.2 million investment created a bicycling and walking trail and created a local park.
In addition, a virtual passport program showcases the 200 craft breweries closely surrounding the Empire State Trail, in partnership with the New York State Brewers Association. The Empire State Trail Brewery Passport, made available through the NYSBA's existing New York Craft Beer App, will encourage New Yorkers to visit breweries within 10 miles of the Empire State Trail. At each brewery along the trail, visitors can digitally check-in on the app, earning a stamp on both of the app's passport programs - the Think NY, Drink NY Passport and now the Empire State Trail Brewery Passport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.