Construction has begun on the Empire State Line, a $180 million project to upgrade the energy transmission system serving Western New York with a new 345-kilovolt transmission line across 20 miles in Erie and Niagara counties.
The project — announced in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2021 State of the State address — is designed to increase transmission capacity and help deliver more renewable hydroelectric power throughout Western New York. Developed by NextEra Energy Transmission New York, Inc. this project puts New York on track to meet its goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which includes a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality.
"Building a clean, reliable transmission system for New York is a critically important part of combatting climate change and meeting our nation-leading clean energy goals," Cuomo said. "The Empire State Line is an integral part of a new energy superhighway being built to move clean energy across the state more efficiently -— while also creating new jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers that will help to reinvigorate our local and statewide economies."
The Empire State Line will run from the Town of Royalton in Niagara County through the towns of Alden, Newstead, Lancaster, and Elma in Erie County. It will include a new 345-kV switchyard, the Dysinger Switchyard, in Niagara County; and a second, new switchyard, the East Stolle Switchyard, in Erie County. The project will relieve transmission congestion in Western New York and will allow for the integration of more renewable energy into the State's electric grid.
The New York State Public Service Commission approved a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need for the project at its Jan. 21meeting. Cuomo unveiled the proposal as part of his plan to reimagine, rebuild, and renew New York in his 2021 State of the State, including a package of transmission projects across the state that will form New York's Green Energy Superhighway — 250 miles of planned investments that will create opportunities to maximize the use of renewable energy for parts of the state that rely heavily on fossil fuel plants. The Empire State Line is the final project within the 250 miles to commence construction and is expected to be complete and in service by June 2022.
Richard Allen, president of NEETNY, said, "We are thrilled to start construction on this important project, which plays a critical role in supporting the state's clean energy plans. NEETNY will continue to work with all interested stakeholders to make this project a reality."
