ONTARIO COUNTY – Construction will soon begin on a national veterans cemetery in Western New York, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday.
In a prepared statement, Schumer said the Department of Veteran Affairs awarded a $23.3 million contract to begin phase one construction on the burial site. Work will be primarily conducted By Global Urban Enterprise of Victor and the City of Syracuse-based Hueber-Breuer Construction.
Schumer called the cemetery "long-sought and sorely-needed." He has advocated for its construction, alongside others, since 2009.
"Making this cemetery come to reality has been and remains one of my top priorities, and I won’t stop fighting until it comes to fruition,” Schumer said.
The VA acquired two parcels totaling 132 acres in Pembroke earlier this year. The site will be the "first and only of its kind" in the Buffalo and Rochester area, according to the senator's office. The closest established veterans cemetery is in Bath, NY.
Phase one construction will create 4,000 grave-sites: about 2,500 of the plots will accommodate casket interments; and about 1,500 ground plots for cremated remains. All said the acreage could hold 96,000 sites. Veterans with a qualifying discharge, as well as their spouses and eligible dependent children could be buried at the cemetery.
Residents of City of Niagara Falls could reach the cemetery site on Indian Falls Road in Pembroke in about 55 minutes by car. Residents from the City of Lockport could reach the cemetery in 34 minutes.
In his statement Schumer urged that construction begin without delay. If all goes to plan, the first burials are expected to begin in the late fall or early winter, according to the VA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.