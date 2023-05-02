LEWISTON — AFL/CIO labor unions will gather at the Workers Memorial Monument for the 32nd annual Workers Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday. The ceremony consists of an Honor Guard salute, bagpipe presentation of "Amazing Grace" and the raising of flags in memory of all workers in Niagara and Orleans counties who died from work-related injuries. It is open to the general public.
The monument is located at 5755 Reservoir Park, off Route 31, north on Lewiston Road (Military Road) at the base of the New York Power Authority reservoir.
