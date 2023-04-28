The first-ever City of Lockport Workers Memorial ceremony took place Friday, on International Workers Memorial Day, in Outwater Park.
While there is a regional ceremony at the Workers Memorial Monument in Lewiston each year, Mayor Michelle Roman said it shouldn’t be a problem for more people to say that workers’ health and safety are paramount. Workers Memorial Day is dedicated to workers and first responders who died on the job.
“We need them to do what they do for the things they provide, but they deserve to enjoy them too,” Roman said.
The city’s ceremony was conducted at the partly constructed Fallen Heroes Memorial, where veterans of all military branches, as well as first responders in various fields, are remembered.
Speakers included Roman, Police Chief Steve Abbott, Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, city treasurer Sue Mawhiney, Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti, longtime South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company member Peter Smith and UAW 686 representative Dan Mullane. They addressed a crowd of about 30 people who gathered under umbrellas while a police-and-fire honor guard stood at attention.
“Workers Memorial Day’s motto is ‘mourn for the dead, fight for the living’,” Roman said in opening the ceremony. “We want to remind everyone that the health and safety of every worker should be at the forefront of everybody’s mind.”
Filicetti declared law enforcement officers are “a different breed” who react when they’re needed without thought of their own safety. He read off the names of seven fallen heroes from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
Abbott seconded Filicetti on the “different breed” and asked retired Lockport Police Officer and LPD historian Paul Beakman to say a few words about Leonard Steinkuhler, a police officer who died April 18, 1954 while directing traffic on Main and Locust streets during a rainstorm.
Steinkuhler’s daughter Barbara Valery was in the crowd listening, having been invited to the ceremony by Beakman after she reached out on Facebook. When she got there, she said, she couldn’t believe that her father was still remembered.
Quagliano read aloud the names of five Lockport firefighters who died on duty and recited the Firefighter’s Prayer. Smith added another name to the list from South Lockport company.
Mullane recited the names of five local General Motors engineers who died in a plane crash while en route to Arizona on Aug. 19, 1987.
“Many workers and former worker have been diagnosed with various cancers due to exposure to asbestos and working conditions in the history of the plant,” Mullane added.
Clay Dimmick, city director of highways and parks, was scheduled to speak and was called away suddenly, so Roman stepped in for him to remember city worker Joshua Walsh Jr., who had a fatal heart attack shortly after arriving at the Highways and Parks garage on April 22, 2019.
“He worked for 15 years with the City of Lockport’s highway department and I am going to make sure that we have AEDs in every building and facility in the city,” Roman said. “That’s in honor of Josh.”
