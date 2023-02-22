Has anyone ever suggested you’d make a great school board member?
Niagara Orleans School Boards Association will offer a free workshop on March 18 for anyone who’s interested in running for a Board of Education position or learning more about the process.
The workshop will be held at Newfane Early Education Center, Room 129, 6048 Godfrey Road, Burt, from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. Guest speakers are: attorney Andrew Freedman (Hodgson Russ LLP), who will talk about the school board election process; Gregory J. Woytila, superintendent of North Tonawanda City School District, who will address building a productive working relationship between the board and the superintendent; and Timothy P. Carter, superintendent of Wilson Central School District, who will focus on ethical campaigning and school board member ethics.
To claim a spot at the workshop, call 716-731-6800, extension 2211, or send an email to dstamp@onboces.org by March 15.
