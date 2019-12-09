MEDINA — Orleans Community Health has opened a Wound Care Center at Medina Memorial Hospital, 200 Ohio St. The center offers offer advanced wound care for people living with chronic, non-healing wounds.
Orleans Community Health partnered with Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced, chronic wound care services. Healogics is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. and has a nationwide network of nearly 700 Wound Care Centers, including one at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.
It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the United States and that number is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.
"This service comes from an identified need in our local community for greater access to care for wounds that are not healing as they should," said Mark Cye, CEO of Orleans Community Health. "Our area has seen a very high incidence of diabetes and it is important that patients have access to treatment within this region, without having to leave the area for this intensive type of treatment.”
Wound care treatment can have a huge impact on patient outcomes, according to Cye.
“By actively treating open, non-healing wounds with specialized treatments, we can increase the chances of a wound healing by 95 percent,” he said. “This can be the difference between a patient needing an amputation or not. I am proud that we can now offer this highly specialized, much needed care right here in Medina.”
The center offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care; center physicians, nurses and referring physicians work together to craft each patient's individualized treatment plan, which may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment.
“As part of our mission, we are committed to advancing wound healing by creating and sharing our wound care expertise everywhere we can, for every patient who would benefit, by the best means available,” said Lisa Albanese, program director of wound care for both the Medina and Batavia centers.
The Batavia center earned clinical excellence achievement awards for the past three consecutive years.
Likely candidates for treatment at the Wound Care Center are those suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, compromised skin grafts and flaps and wounds that haven’t healed within a reasonable time frame.
The center is sited on the first floor of Medina Memorial Hospital. Referrals are not needed. To schedule an appointment, call (585) 798-8176.
