The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Lake Avenue at approximately 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.
The collision occurred about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies said one of the vehicles pulled out in front of the other. Both vehicle suffered major damage.
No serious injuries were reported on the scene. One driver was sent to Eastern Niagara Hospital and the other to Erie County Medical Center for possible neck injuries.
