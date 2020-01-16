Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company marked its 80th anniversary on Jan. 11.
Alongside installation of 2020 officers, the company honored member John Lobczowski Sr. with a 55-year service award and a standing ovation. Additional special awards for Lobczowski were presented by state Assembly Member Mike Norris, a representative of state Sen. Robert Ortt, Newfane town supervisor Tim Horanburg and county legislator John Syracuse on behalf of the Niagara County Legislature. Mark Crocker, Lockport town supervisor, invited Lobczowski to be further recognized during the town board's next televised meeting.
Company and Ladies Auxiliary officers for 2020 were sworn in by Judith Newbold, Lockport town clerk.
Fire officers are: Jonathon McKnight, fire chief; Ryan Dickinson, first assistant chief; Kevin Austin, second assistant chief; Tracy Jufer, third assistant chief; Zachary Wodo, EMS captain; Kelly Coyle, EMS lieutenant; Jeffery Lee, master mechanic; Joseph Mangiafesto, fire police captain; and Michael J. Norwood, parade marshal.
Administrative officers are: Daniel Handrich, president; Michael J. Norwood, vice president; Michael L. Norwood, treasurer; Joseph Mangiafesto, recording secretary; Lauren Hunter, corresponding secretary; Larry Stanton Sr., head trustee; Matthew Hnat, two-year trustee; Christopher Brueckner, three-year trustee; Jack Bridwell, chaplain; and Robert Brueckner, sergeant at arms.
Ladies Auxiliary officers are: Sherrie Campbell, president; Tanya Steinhardt, vice president; Cindy Horner, treasurer; Sara Borland, recording secretary; Kathy Nizialek, corresponding secretary; Susan Nizialek, third-year director; Sharon Drew, second-year director; and Susan Stegner, first-year director.
Company members' milestone years of service were recognized during the festivities. Awards went to Kyle LaRuffa and Michael L. Norwood, 25 years; Kelly Coyle, 15 years; Lauren Hunter and Susan Stegner, 10 years; and Ryan Little, 5 years.
In addition, new members Ryan Hnat and Mark Hare were cited.
Alongside the president's and fire chief's annual reports, life member / exempt member Wayne Jagow gave a brief speech recalling Wrights Corners company's rise and advancement over the years — the second-hand water truck it acquired from the City of Buffalo streets department became the first water tanker in Niagara County volunteer fire service, he said — and encouraging younger members to learn more from the "old timers" who know the company's story first-hand.
