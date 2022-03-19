A bookend to the tragic death of Troy Hodge, a 39-year old Black man who died during a confrontation with Lockport police and whose family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, was secured by his family’s attorneys with a settlement dictating that the Lockport Police Department implement reforms.
A joint press release earlier in the week – from Lockport’s Mayor Michelle Roman and the family of Troy Hodge – announced the settlement. It did not show a monetary amount, but listed six conditions for the LPD.
Included are mandatory body-cam operation in all interactions with the public, de-escalation training, implicit bias training and training on how to approach and manage people in mental distress. The last two conditions require the LPD to “attempt to recruit and hire minority police officers,” and to conduct “additional training on how to respond to medical 911 calls.”
“What happened to Troy Hodge that day was a tragedy from which we can all learn,” reads the release. “When officers responded to Mrs. Hodge’s 911 call for help for her son, she and Troy needed assistance. Mrs. Hodge’s loss of her son, Troy’s daughter’s loss of a father, and Nicole Calamita’s loss of her fiance, is a loss for us all. Working together, we can prevent it from happening again.”
Attorney James Grable of Connors LLP, the firm representing the Hodge family, said that conditions like these are not usually seen in settlements on charges of wrongful death.
“It’s not as common as you would wish. It’s actually pretty rare for there to be reforms as part of a settlement package. It was always an essential ingredient of any settlement for the Hodge family,” Grable said. “They want to make sure no other family goes through what they’ve gone through, so they want to receive assurances and promises from the city, from the mayor and from the police chief that there would be reforms and they would be meaningful reforms that would put measures in place to keep this from happening again.”
Lockport Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell-Benedict said that currently many of those reforms are being followed.
“A lot of things started with the mayor and the police chief have been implemented right after the incident,” she said. “So, it’s been going on for a couple of years. I can’t think of anything that hasn’t started.”
As for ongoing adherence to the reforms, Grable said that there is no set scheduled reporting on the reforms and the family is taking Roman’s word that the city will keep communications open and these reforms will be ongoing. Roman said that her office is transparent and that further action would be taken to see if the reforms are taking root.
“We’re going to be holding community meetings and our training and our policies will be on Lexipol (a consulting services company for law enforcement) starting in April, so people will be able to access it,” Roman said. “It’s unfortunate that this tragic even happened, but the city has used it as an opportunity to move forward in a positive direction with the whole community.”
