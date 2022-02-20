Wydysh provides State of the County address

Niagara County Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh gave a State of the County address during Tuesday's Niagara County Legislature meeting. Here's the full text of the address:
Tonight, I’m happy to stand in front of you all right here in the Legislature Chamber in the Niagara County Courthouse for this year’s State of the County Address. One year ago, I delivered the first virtual State of the County speech from the studios at LCTV. At that time, the COVID-19 pandemic was just coming out of the winter surge, vaccinations were beginning to become more available and we were optimistic that this pandemic would soon be in the rear view mirror.
Unfortunately, that optimism we had a year ago waned over these last 12 months as the Delta and Omicron variants sent a clear signal that COVID-19 is going to be around for a while.
I do not stand before you tonight to deliver a pessimistic speech about a pandemic that does not want to end. Nor do I stand before you with rose-colored glasses talking about winning the battle against this virus, as such words seem incongruent with the fact we have lost more than 500 friends and neighbors to COVID-19.
Rather, I stand before you to deliver a speech steeped in the realism of this moment in time… and that is this: We intend for our great County to be one where we neither ignore the pandemic nor are we paralyzed by it. We do what we can to keep ourselves safe and healthy, but we will live our lives. We will not be ruled by fear, but by a pragmatism that acknowledges that while risk may exist, it is a personal responsibility to assess that risk and do one’s best to mitigate it.
With that, let me acknowledge the work of all those who have been on the front lines during this crisis. Thank you to the health care workers, first responders, essential workers across the spectrum who continued meeting the needs of the public. To the women and men in the Niagara County Health Department, led by Director Dan Stapleton……to our Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz and his team……to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office led by Sheriff Filicetti………to our teachers across the county who knew how important it was to have our kids in school and who have tried so hard to create a normal learning experience for students at a time that is anything but normal……to all of you, we say thank you.
Thank you for the long hours all day, every day, for dealing with ever-changing state rules, for handling the frustration and exasperation often directed your way when doing your job. It is deeply appreciated.
And thank you to the public for your enduring patience. There is a collective frustration among all of us, no matter how you feel about masks, vaccinations, testing and so on.
From this frustration, we must begin to forge a better way forward. And I believe we start the path forward from a place of strength. For the state of our county is one of opportunity, one that welcomes businesses and encourages entrepreneurs, one that respects our freedoms and our liberties and one that is governed by the will of the people.
Niagara County is on firm financial footing. I commend County Manager Updegrove, Budget Director Huntington and all of our department heads for producing a county budget with the lowest tax rate in decades. This Legislature has made a commitment that the budgets we adopt WILL be under the property tax cap and we have continued to meet that commitment. The taxpayers of Niagara County have my promise that we will continue to do so.
Financial stability is a foundation that allows us to grow our community and invest in our priorities. Let me talk about some of those priorities.
Economic development is always at the top of this list. Commissioner Mike Casale and his team have been a tremendous resource to businesses throughout this pandemic and as businesses begin to rebound and invest, we are ready to assist.
A quick side note. We talk about changes and lessons learned from the last two years of dealing with the pandemic that created new approaches worth keeping. Mike Casale began running his outreach forums and workshops for businesses virtually because protocols at the time prevented in-person events. And what Mike saw was a very significant increase in business community participation.
Turns out, many business leaders want the information Mike is providing at events like the Agribusiness Forum or Incentive Workshop, but simply do not have the time to leave the office to attend an event. The virtual event is perfect for them and will remain part of our economic development efforts going forward. For businesses who have not yet participated in any of these offerings, I highly recommend it.
Of course, our team IS still out in the community. They continue with business growth and retention outreach to roughly 100 existing companies annually, and this year, will add an economic gardening program to assist emerging companies ready to take their business to the next level.
A few weeks ago, there was a great announcement about Bison Bag Company expanding in Lockport, building a 45,000 square foot addition to its existing 92,000 square foot facility and creating 10 new jobs. The owner, Scott Zgoda, saidin the announcement that our community is “an ideal place for us to operate, service our customer base and further expand our offerings.”
On another recent call, a different business owner with plans to expand said that his options were down to relocating out of state or picking Niagara County, and he chose us because we demonstrate a business-friendly attitude and a spirit of collaboration that is second to none.
That is the reputation we want to have. When site selectors are looking for locations across the country and across the globe, a location can be knocked out of the running before they even knew they were under consideration if they have a reputation as difficult, unwelcoming and disorganized. Our Legislature’s Economic Development Committee, Chaired by Legislator Andres…….our Center for Economic Development…..and all of our partners work in concert, without egos, to put this community’s best foot forward.
There are many great possibilities for our community in the coming year and I know our team is ready to take full advantage of those opportunities. But there are areas we must still work on.
As many of you are aware, the Vantage International Park, which many of us still call Inducon, has been a success, as the park is built out. This points to one of our major areas of need, which is increasing our inventory of sites for future development. I’m happy to say we are taking some significant steps forward to address this.
First, Niagara County is investing in creating a new business park on Junction Road in the Town of Cambria. This initiative is in the early stages, as the county allocated dollars for completing a master site development plan. Our economic development team sought to hire a firm for that planning and I am happy to say a resolution to do just that is on the agenda tonight. This is an important and exciting step forward.
The Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation, often referred to as the Land Bank, is another important component in addressing this issue. For those unfamiliar, the Land Bank is a joint effort of several local governments that is able to take title to vacant and/or tax delinquent properties and hopefully find a way to put them back into productive use.
The Land Bank is strategic in the properties it chooses, often looking for opportunities to connect multiple contiguous properties together that are then attractive to potential developers. This is true both for commercial properties and residential – with the latter being an opportunity to turn around blighted neighborhoods.
Last year, I expressed excitement over the agreement between the land bank and the state Department of Environmental Conservation that will allow the county to foreclose on properties that may have environmental conditions without assuming the liability for that cleanup.
I mentioned how some landowners with potentially contaminated properties simply did not pay their taxes, knowing foreclosure was not an option for the county. Well, this new agreement worked as we thought, as one landowner who owed $50,000 in back taxes finally paid his bill to avoid foreclosure.
The Land Bank has now hired a full-time project manager to oversee its efforts, an important milestone that was envisioned when the organization was formed. The Board and our economic development team have done a tremendous job getting the Land Bank off the ground and now, with a full-time staffer dedicated to this important work, we are looking forward to even greater things.
Of course, a growing economy is just one part of the great quality of life we have here in Niagara County. The last few years have seen tremendous usage at county parks, from the Frisbee golf course at Burmaster Park to the splash pad at Krull Park, to the trails at Royalton Ravine and the brand new playground installed at Oppenheim. I want to acknowledge the great work of our DPW and Parks team for their continued effort to keep our parks safe, clean and constantly improving for the enjoyment of our residents.
In particular, this past July, we had a terrible storm that caused significant damage at West Canal Marina Park. The volume of debris from fallen trees was incredible and our team worked hard to get that park reopened in short order. Thank you for your efforts.
Another of our great assets that has continued to grow in popularity are the miles of trails we have across Niagara County for walkers, runners and bikers. No matter where you live across the county, there is undoubtedly a trail near you.
However, what we do not have yet is a fully connected trail system that links some of the different pieces together. There are many different stakeholders pursuing different plans and different funding streams….like the Northern Niagara Regional Trail Network Collaborative formed by several of our localities last year. I applaud the efforts of the collaborative and the county is glad to be a partner.
With this in mind, I am going to ask our Economic Development Chairman Rich Andres to convene a conference with the stakeholders involved in different trail projects across the county so we can accomplish two main objectives: First, to ensure that the different trail systems have points of connection to each other so we can complete one master trail system across the county. And, of course, we want to identify gaps in such connectivity.
Second, we want to collectively understand the cost and scope of bringing such a master trail system to completion. Let me stress that the county is not looking to usurp any local efforts to develop trails. Rather, we want to support such efforts, which very well could include a commitment of county dollars. But to do that, we need a better handle on the magnitude of the effort.
Plus, bringing all efforts together could also be a way to further enhance state and federal funding applications. Legislator Andres, I appreciate your interest in this issue and look forward to moving ahead.
There may be no tougher career right now that those who protect our community with a job in law enforcement. Niagara County stands 100 percent behind Sheriff Filicetti and the dedicated men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. We thank you for everything you do to keep our community safe.
As you all know, last year the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy was relocated to the campus of Niagara County Community College. On March 8, the first graduating class that exclusively attended classes at NCCC will graduate from the academy. I look forward to being the keynote speaker at your event.
Now, these students took their courses in temporary space at NCCC while we move forward with bigger plans. This Legislature committed up to $3 million for building new space for the academy that will train our future officers with state of the art technology. It will also provide an enhanced learning experience for those studying criminal justice at NCCC.
We are still waiting on state approval of the funding application to move forward and I urge SUNY to move on this with all deliberate speed. Let me say emphatically that we want to break ground on the new Law Enforcement Academy this year.
Another project that I hope we are able to move forward quickly is the proposed Purple Heart Monument. County Clerk Jastrzemski has done an amazing job in making Niagara County a Purple Heart County and doing his best to ensure that any Niagara County resident who earned the Purple Heart is forever enshrined in our Purple Heart Book.
Last year, the Legislature went a step further with a proposal for a Purple Heart Monument to be established in Niagara County. We envision a solemn location that allows our community to reflect on the great sacrifice of our residents who fought in wars defending our freedoms.
Our Purple Heart Monument Committee held its first meeting last week and hopefully they can reach some consensus quickly so we can move forward. I want to thank Legislator Dave Godfrey for chairing this committee.
Thus far, I have been covering topics where we, as a community, are moving forward or hope to move forward. Indeed, all of us in this room, got into government to make a positive difference….to know that we put our efforts into something that make people’s lives better.
Unfortunately, a tough lesson to learn is that, on some of the most challenging issues that face us, progress can be made and progress can be lost. It can feel like one step forward and two steps back. This is no more evident than in our battle against the opioid crisis.
So many across Niagara County have been impacted by overdoses and addiction and the terrible toll it takes not only on them, but their family and friends. I am proud to have been a part of OASIS, Niagara County’s Opioid Task Force, working to combat the opioid epidemic over the last several years. The combined efforts of our Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and many partner agencies really do make a difference in the lives of people battling this problem.
In 2018, Niagara County had 485 total overdoses, with 46 of those resulting in death. But with a lot of hard work by the Task Force and its partners, that number was reduced in 2019 to 369 overdoses and 29 deaths. Still far too many lives lost, but trending in a better direction. Our expectation was that we were on the way to further reductions in 2020.
As you all know, that did not happen. In 2020, we had 526 total overdoes, with 60 fatalities. Much of this was attributed to the isolation of the pandemic, the difficulty in providing services in a socially distant environment and so on. And as we know, 2021 was not the reset we were all hoping for in so many ways, including this……as we increased to 607 total overdoses, with 94 fatalities.
Earlier this year, our Legislature voted to accept a settlement with just the first of what may be multiple pharmaceutical companies who were sued by New York State for their role in fostering this opioid crisis. This $683,000 settlement from pharmaceutical company Allergan will help both our Public Awareness/Involvement and Law Enforcement/First Responders subcommittees fund the programs and initiatives that we know can make a difference, while also bringing some measure of accountability to the industry. Let’s pray that we can get back on the right track in our fight against opioids this year.
Thomas Jefferson has been credited with saying that the government closest to the people serves the people best. Indeed, local governments are by far and away the most accountable level of government and best positioned to make decisions in concert with the will of the people. Because of this, in New York state we have a foundational principle enshrined in our state constitution called Home Rule. This is the idea that local decisions should be left to local governments.
Yet, it is this very concept that is being grinded down by the state year after year, with what I believe will be far-reaching consequences. Every county government has long complained about unfunded state mandates….the ability of the state to take credit for some program and then pass the cost on to local government. But we are now well beyond this. Just consider the issue of Industrial Wind and Solar projects. The state went out of its way to marginalize local governments by:
• Creating a whole mechanism to take away local control of siting of industrial wind and solar projects, thereby gobbling up thousands of acres of agricultural land that will be gone forever
• Then, deciding that assessment of those projects will now be done by the state as well, leading to gross underassessments that leaves property taxpayers subsidizing projects they did not want in the first place
• Plus, failing to act on any sort of solar panel recycling plan, making communities a potential dumping ground for spent panels. This failure to act made Niagara County a national leader on this topic as we passed the first solar panel recycling bill by a local government.
This is just one issue, but there are many examples of feeling like we and those we represent matter very little to New York State. The most recent example is the new Congressional lines that see our Congressional District stretch from Lewiston to Watertown. It is nothing short of disgraceful and a complete disregard for the needs of our community. It completely ignores the will of the voters who passed a constitutional amendment in an effort to end this outrageous type of gerrymandering. If New York’s courts have any respect for the rule of law, these lines will be thrown out.
Furthermore, this past November, voters soundly rejected several proposed constitutional amendments that would have fundamentally changed how we run our elections. Whether you agree or disagree with those revisions, the voters spoke with a resounding NO. But since Albany didn’t like what voters said, they are now trying to enact the same policies via state legislation.
These actions erode the moral authority of state government and thereby, weaken its ability to govern….and that is a dangerous path to go down. Just look at COVID-19 and the number of voices urging county governments to simply disregard state mandates. It is not hard to envision a time when these calls cross into other areas of policy and more counties simply choose to disregard the dictates coming from Albany.
Now is the time for course correction on the issue of state and local government relationship. Home Rule is not some sort of nice, but quaint idea from a time past. Again, it is embedded in our state constitution and needs to be respected and adhered to. But beyond Home Rule, we need to restore some measure of collaborative spirit between state government and New York’s counties. I do want to say that Governor Hochul has begun some of that, in so much as we are much less caught off guard by state changes in COVID-19 protocols. And the Governor has worked hard to empower local health departments in the COVID battle. This has been a very welcome change but much, much more needs to be done.
Let me close with these thoughts. When I am putting together my State of the County Address and looking across the broad scope of county government, I am reminded of all the different ways we touch people’s lives. Yet, in the course of this 20 minute speech, I barely scratch the surface.
From Public Health and Safety…..to Emergency Services…..to Workforce Development and Training…..Services for our Seniors…..Programs for those with Mental Health or Substance Abuse needs…..Infrastructure work likes roads and bridges…..a wide array of Social services and safety net programs…..DMV services….Pistol Permits….Help for Veterans…Parks…..and more…..your county government is here to serve you.
I want to acknowledge the leadership of our Department Heads who are responsible for the way we deliver these services. I want to thank our county employees who every day are working hard to meet the needs of our residents.
And to the residents of Niagara County, thank you for the trust you put in me and the 14 other legislators to oversee this government in a way that you can be assured is open, transparent and accountable.
Thank you and God Bless Niagara County.
