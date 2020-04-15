Wydysh: Recent death shows no one is immune to virus

Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said the death of a 31-year-old male, the youngest virus-related death reported in Niagara County to date, should serve as "a somber, solemn" reminder that no one is immune to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the county reported four more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to nine countywide. The four fatal cases reported on Wednesday involved a 92-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and a 92-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions. The youngest victim was a 31-year-old man with no underlying health conditions, according to county officials.
"This is never easy to announce to our residents. These are our neighbors who are passing away ...clearly an individual that's 31 years old with no underlying health conditions, is a sad stark reminder that COVID-19 is dangerous," Wydysh said. "No one is immune and it can be fatal to anyone at any age."
Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said of the young man's death, "I think it just shows us that anyone is susceptible to it."
As of Wednesday, there were 13 new confirmed cases reported, bringing the countywide total to 229. Presently, 121 residents are in isolation (96 at home and 25 in hospital isolation). Overall, 99 residents have recovered, 158 are in quarantine and 231 have completed quarantine.
Niagara Falls and Wheatfield continue to have the highest numbers of cases, with 61 and 37, respectively.
In other news, the Niagara County Legislature conducted virtual subcommittee meetings on Monday, Wydysh said. She said the video conferencing software worked well, and the county is working on making sure the next full legislature body meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, runs smoothly.
"We are currently working out logistics to get the best feed for you for that meeting," Wydysh said.
