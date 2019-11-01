80-year-old man gets probation for sex crime

An 80-year-old Lockport man was placed on 10 years of probation Friday for three sex crimes against a child in 2010.
David Huntington, of Prospect Street, pleaded guilty Sept. 11, 2018 to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree criminal sexual act.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon placed Huntington on one year of probation Nov. 15, 2018. Sheldon said Friday she agreed to the probation sentence partly because Huntington had completed the strict terms of sex offender probation over the past year.
"That almost never happens," Sheldon said.
