The Buffalo Niagara YMCA’s 2021 annual fundraising campaign kicked off this week, with an ambitious goal of $722,000 by April 8.
The YMCA funds vital programs and services that empower youth, improve community health, and provide support to our community’s most vulnerable, said YMCA Buffalo Niagara communications director Mary Ilarraza.
“Like many organizations, the ‘Y’ suffered a severe setback to its mission delivery and impact when its facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
“With the help of community partners, sustaining members and ‘Y’ donors, we adapted our services to address our community’s most prevalent needs.”
Ilarraza said over the past year the YMCA has provided safe, enriching child care for essential workers, provided solutions for working parents with children in hybrid learning, and sponsored virtual wellness classes to help the community stay active and socially connected.
Anyone wishing to support the Y’s mission work can do so online at YMCABN.org/donate, by texting FOREVERSTRONG to 71777 or by reaching out to their local YMCA branch.
For more information, call the Lockport YMCA on Snyder Drive at 434-8887.
