Young actors have waited two years to perform Disney's 'Frozen Jr.'

The young actors who performed "Aladdin Jr.," two years ago, have been waiting a long time to get back on stage.
COVID-19 cancelled last summer's theater camp where they had hoped to do that, but most of those who performed in the junior version of the beloved Disney story have been willing to wait the two years to perform their next Disney musical, "Frozen Jr."
This will be the summer for that icy production, says Robby Syruws, founder of Performing Hearts Theatre Summer Program, being held July 5 through July 23. Most rehearsals will be held at the Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy, 200 MIchigan St., Lockport. The dress rehearsals and final productions will be held on stage at Niagara County Community College.
Syruws, who is a first grade teacher at the Charter School for Applied Technology, loved acting when he was in school.
"I've always loved theater. I felt that growing up, theater was always there for me," he said. "It kind of got me through my school day."
He remembers fondly being in roles in "Grease," and "The Wizard of Oz."
"To be able to create this program and blend my love of teaching and theater together is a really cool opportunity for me," he said.
The program is $400 for three weeks of theater instruction, taught by Syruws, with Marnie Aldrow, a vocal coach from Sanborn who is a music teacher at Stella Niagara. The choreography for the performance will be done by Dyan Mulvey, owner of the Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy.
Most of the 25 young actors from two years ago, have reregistered for the upcoming program.
"A lot of the kids registered right after 'Aladdin,' so they've been waiting for two years to do this," Syruws said. "They're ready because the wait has been so long."
There are still several spots left in the summer program. For more information, contact Syruws at performingheartstheatre@gmail.com.
