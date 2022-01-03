“I think 2022 is my year, it’s gotta be.”
Elena DePaolo has been through a lot. But to talk with her, you’d never know it from her attitude. “The last five years have not been boring,” is how she describes it.
In April of 2016 the Lasalle resident, then 24, started having headaches and bruising and was sent to get a check up on her platelets. She said her doctor told her that her white blood cell count was one of the highest he’d ever seen.
As is common these days, she said she went to “Doctor Google” to find out what it could be.
“The first thing I saw was Leukemia, but I said ‘that’s cancer and I don’t think it’s cancer.’ “
She points out, straight faced and clear-eyed, how everybody who goes onto the internet to look up symptoms always ends up thinking the worst is about to come.
But she was actually surprised when the Doctor told her it was, in fact, Leukemia.
“That’s when my life flashed before my eyes,” she said.
At the time she was Elena DiLaura, and “dating Frank for maybe five or six months.”
She went through the battle, a gauntlet of treatments that included chemotherapy, radiation and, eventually, stem cell treatments. There were no guarantees.
By December of that year, her cancer was officially in remission.
Once you have that kind of a ride through a year, there is going to be ongoing care from one or more medical professionals. Even now, she still sees an oncologist and has other checkups to make sure she’s cancer free.
“You’re at Roswell still more days than you are not,” DePaolo said of the period right after she had survived cancer.
Soon after she was in remission, another significant health challenge started to present itself.
It seemed that her kidneys were not completely functioning. By May of 2017, she was diagnosed with stage 3 Chronic Kidney Disease.
But, hey, we have two kidneys, right, who needs the second one?
“Share your spare,” said DePaolo. But, for her, the problem is that she found out her second kidney was not functional.
So now, she asks the question. Will you share your spare?
DePaolo needs a kidney donor to step up to make her hopeful prediction about 2022 become a reality.
She and her medical team have delayed her going on dialysis, she’s working to just get to a place where she can get a new kidney. “I’ve not been healthy for five years,” she said.
Her medical team has stuck with her, but they are not the only ones.
“Frank stayed with me,” she said of her husband. The couple were married in November of 2018.
This past year has been a busy one for them. They are caring for a son, now age 2, who they adopted.
“Last year, I saw ECMC for the first time,” the young mother said. “They had scheduled a tentative transplant for November. I was just thankful and looking forward to being healthy for the holidays.”
But, as it turned out, the hope was a false one for the time being as, she said, further testing showed the person who was thought to be a match wasn’t. And, she said, 12-days before the operation was to take place, she got word it was canceled.
“I was devastated, that’s the only word to describe it, but I’m better now.”
“I have been posting on every social media platform every day,” she said, as she keeps her hopes up that the match will be found soon and the transplant completed, “before my son is old enough to really know what’s been going on.”
She has a wish for others as well, “I say everybody deserves a Frank,” she said about the man who has stood with her throughout the entire ordeal.
People who are interested in giving the gift of life can find out if they’d be the match for Elena by getting in touch with ECMC by calling (716) 898-5001 or sending email to dhossfeld@ecmc.edu
