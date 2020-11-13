Sandy Pfohl is the director for the Lakeview Animal Sanctuary in Pendleton, and has been for almost 40 years, but after a recent fall that broke both her legs and her back, she said, “I’m turning it over to the younger guys.”
Currently, the sanctuary holds 120 animals including horses, donkeys, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, dogs, ducks, geese, pigs, one turkey, tortoises, turtles, parrots, little birds, guinea pigs, cats and rabbits.
“I have a board of directors now,” Pfohl said. “The treasurer has been with me for 20 years. She’ll continue on, and then we have a new president. I’m the director, I guess I’ll always be the director … but we’ve got a bunch of people who are helping now.”
“I’m going to sell the farm and get something smaller,” she continued. “The sanctuary will continue, but on a smaller scale. … I’m planning homes for some of them (the animals). We adopt the animals with the understanding if the animal doesn’t work out, they have to come back to the sanctuary.”
Pfohl said the board has been in existence for only a couple months and she hopes that all the bugs would be worked out as she’ll be out of commission for a little while as she undergoes physical therapy for her injuries.
One of those board members, Shannon Pearson, the vice-president of LAS, as well as, the volunteer coordinator, is at the farm 12 hours a day.
“I’m more of an animal person,” she said, cheerfully.
Pearson said the sanctuary attracts volunteers of all ages, including her daughters, as well as, those sent to do community service from the courts.
“We’re big on animal enrichment,” she said and explained the animals are walked and played with every day.
“They’re not just chilling in a stall,” she said.
Pearson said that she hopes that Pfohl’s vision continues after the move. She said she gets about six volunteers a day, and encourages anyone to come and visit.
“They don’t have to clean stalls,” she said. “They can brush the horses, that’s always popular.”
Both Pearson and Pfohl said that the COVID epidemic has done its work as less and less people visit the farm to book pony rides and petting zoos.
“This pandemic has really slapped us,” Pfohl said. “Donations are down, too, because everybody is in the same situation.”
While Pfohl has concerns for what will become of her life’s work, she said she’s confident the “younger guys” will work out and the animals will be taken care of.
“I’ll probably still do some of the animal stuff, but on a lesser volume,” she said.
The road to creating the Lakeview Animal Sanctuary was a long one, Pfohl said. She lived on a big farm in Newfane and at the same time owned a flower business located in the Lockport Mall. To keep the commute down, she bought the Pendleton property she’s owned to this day.
“I grew up in North Tonawanda, I’ve always been a country kind of person,” Pfohl said. “Always with the animals and if I had a little more money, I probably would’ve gone to vet school.”
Pfohl and Pearson also said that the sanctuary needs more hay, as well as, financial donations. Pearson said that Whole Foods has been donating produce while volunteers cut open some pumpkins for the pigs to eat.
"People donate a lot, but we're down to 17 bales of hay, and that's not much," she said and explained that while the sanctuary has some money to buy more, donations are down.
As for Pfohl, she said the animals are always a priority for her and if that meant paying a veterinarian bill before another, so be it.
“It’s hard sometimes, when you’ve done something for so many years. It’s hard stepping back,” Pfohl said. “I’ve been doing it for over 50 (years), but as a non-profit/no kill shelter for 38 years. It’s been a lot of work and a lot of tears.”
