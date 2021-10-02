Youth carriers for the US&J are a thing of the past as the majority of them opted out once the paper went from afternoon to morning delivery. Before that time though it was not unusual for young people to pick up a route, deliver between 2-5 p.m. and collect the bill from their, hopefully, happy customers.
In speaking with some of them, stories of learning responsibility and money management, as well as opportunities for advancement and being in the right place at the right time, came up often. One carrier even told a story of how he, at least partially, saved the life of one of his customers.
The job was difficult. Papers were delivered to the carriers address and each had to be folded up, tightly, and off they’d go, often on bicycles, or using a cart. At the end of the week, it was their job to collect the bill. It was a real business because the carriers were sold the paper at a discount, which they in turn sold to the customer for the asking price plus tips. One former carrier noted when the price went up from $1.50 to $1.85, it was a huge blow to them because readers often paid $2 and left then a 50-cent tip. The dismal 15-cent tip put a dent in their income.
And the bill paid to the paper had to be there each week.
“Once a week you got a bill and you had to collect money. Then you use the money to buy papers at a lower cost and you got to keep what you made extra,” Ken Emmett, a carrier between 1987-1992, said. “You got tips and such, and you got to keep that. You just paid your bill every week, and that’s what you’d do. … some weeks you’d make money and some weeks you wouldn’t.”
George Fritz had an interesting experience. His route was right in the business district and he’d deliver to City Hall offices, as well as small shops and stores. For some reason the owner of Mills Jewelers took a liking to him.
“I was always on time and people tell me I always had a smile on my face,” Fritiz said. “The owner of the store asked me if I wanted a job after school sweeping the floor, washing the glass, running errands, etc.”
Fritz said his new employer was elderly and needed more and more help as the years went by. Before he passed, he’d talked Fritz out of taking other jobs and Fritz bought a small interest in the store. Upon laying him to rest, Fritz bought the rest of the story from the family.
Fritz still tells people today that he’s only had two jobs.
Lockport native Chris Mesler has a similar story. Working as a paperboy at the age of 13, he was picked out three years later by Phil Barancotta to work at the US&J mail room on weekends, taking papers off the press.
“I said, ‘Sure, I’ll do it’,” Mesler said. “I thought it’d just be a summer job, but when school started, when I had days off from school, he would have me come in more and more. So, when I graduated from high school, he gave me a part time job as a delivery driver, then from there I asked for full time job when they had an opening, because people were leaving, and I ended up taking care of the mail room.”
Today Mesler is Production Manager for The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. He said that the company has been like a family to him, but he never could’ve known it would be a 30-year career.
“I wish they had opportunities like this for kids now,” he said.
Jesse Rutty owns a construction business today, but through middle school, 25 years ago, at the age of 11, he was a US&J delivery boy.
“I either rode my bike, or generally I roller-bladed. I’d get home from school, throw them in my bag and go run them,” Rutty said.
Rutty said he’d deliver to a woman in an apartment building who had some mobility issues
“A lot of times she’d have an aide, but when I delivered the paper, I would knock on the door and just go in, because she was always at home,” he said. “I would visit for 10 minutes, say hello. I did that every day. … One day I knocked and I didn’t hear a response, and thought I heard someone choking. I walked in and she was at the table choking, and I was a little kid, called 911 and got her a glass of water.”
“EMT’s showed up, and she’d got it down by the time they got there. She was OK, but at 13 or 14, that was a pretty wild thing. They gave me a valor award and took me to a big dinner, ceremony in Pennsylvania, for paperboys.”
Typically, most youth carriers went on to something else, taking what they’d learned and applying it for the next challenge.
George Walker carried a route by Lockport Plaza on Transit Street when he was 13.
“You have to look out for dogs, you had to do your own collecting,” Walker said, noting he’d tag along with his brother, Jim. “My brother had it, and if he couldn’t do it, I’d do it. … I knew everything he knew in how to deliver the paper.”
Walker would go on to working for his father’s heating and plumbing business, then with his uncle who had an appliance business, as well as jobs across the state.
Walker said he learned how to be on time, how to manage money and how to bear responsibility.
“It’s very seldom if I ever did take a day off,” Walker said. “When I had a job, when I was supposed to be there, I was there.”
