In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier will host “Coffee and Conversation” at its 32 Cottage St., Lockport, location at 9 a.m. Oct. 18. This roundtable discussion gives attendees the opportunity to learn about the wraparound domestic violence services available throughout Niagara County.
YWCA executives will be joined in the discussion by local law enforcement leaders including Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, District Attorney Brian Seaman and Assistant District Attorney Peter Wydysh.
“Coffee and Conversation” is open to all members of the community. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/ywcoffee or call 716-433-6714.
The YWCA is marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a variety of events and partnerships including a survivors' artwork display at the county courthouse through Friday, and then at Lockport city hall from Oct. 17 through the end of the month. Domestic violence-related content is being shared on the YWCA's social media pages including facts, safety tips, community partners and events.
Domestic Violence Awareness month is a national movement aiming to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness of those issues. Although progress has been made, there is still more to be done to support survivors of domestic violence, hold abusers accountable, and advocate for legislation to continue the momentum forward.
“Every month is Domestic Violence Awareness month as far as the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier is concerned," CEO Kathleen Granchelli said. The agency has provided shelter, counseling and advocacy for survivors for more than 25 years.
