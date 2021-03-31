YWCA receives a Cornerstone nonprofit gift

As part of its commitment to make a significant investment in Niagara County-based nonprofits, Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union distributed its second gift to YWCA of the Niagara Frontier this week.
A check in the amount of $3,500 was presented to the YWCA's Chief Executive Officer, Kathy Granchelli, who noted that Cornerstone CFCU has supported YWCA programs and services for many years.
"Their employees have volunteered on our boards and committees, 'dress down' days have supported our crisis programs, and their associates have donated food and supplies to our shelter. This significant donation was totally unexpected and so appreciated and needed," Granchelli said. "We hope to continue to partner with Cornerstone in the future as we work to support the needs of women and families in Niagara County.”
YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, in combination with its partners in Niagara and the Tonawandas, encompasses a legacy of more than 100 years of involvement in social justice and community engagement. Its commitment is to empower women, eliminate racism and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Activities that support the mission have taken the form of classes and programs pertinent to current events and community needs, and offering educational opportunities and safe housing.
"We are honored to recognize the efforts of the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier with the second community donation," Cornerstone CFCU board chairman David Nemi said. "Their passion for our community brings much hope to Niagara County. Their services and expertise are life changing to those who need the support.”
