The third person indicted in the insider trading case involving former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins will not serve any prison time.
Multiple media outlets reported Friday that Stephen Zarsky, who is the future father-in-law of Cameron Collins, the son of Chris Collins, received a sentence of four years probation and four months of home confinement during a court appearance on Friday.
Prosecutors charged that Zarsky, acting on information he received from Cameron Collins, sold all of his shares in a company known as Innate Immunotherapeutics in an effort to avoid a financial loss. Zarsky pleaded guilty in connection with the case in October.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick sentenced Cameron Collins to five years of probation, six months of home confinement, 500 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine.
Fighting tears before the sentence was announced, Collins told Broderick that he evaded $570,000 in potential losses by selling the stock of a small pharmaceutical company after his father told him that a study of the company’s sole drug had failed.
The Associated Press reported that prosecutors said $800,000 in potential losses by family and friends of the congressman were evaded in all.
The elder Collins was the first member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump for president, sat on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., an Australian company with offices in Auckland, New Zealand. The father was sentenced last week to serve two years and two months in prison.
“I screwed up royally,” the son said of the trades he made in June 2017 before the stock price of Innate plunged 92% when the failed drug trial was announced publicly.
Cameron Collins said he lied to FBI agents who came to his home months later because he feared that if he told the truth, his father’s career would be over and he’d have to resign from Congress.
“All I can say is how deeply sorry I am,” he said. “I betrayed my core values.”
Collins, an Eagle Boy Scout like his father, pleaded guilty in October to conspiring to commit securities fraud.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
