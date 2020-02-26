Zemsky offers reassurance on Tesla job numbers

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with snow showers in the morning. High 26F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.