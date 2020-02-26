Zemsky offers reassurance on Tesla job numbers

One of New York's top economic development officials insisted Wednesday that a recent announcement about Panasonic's plans to pull out of Buffalo will not have an impact on the ability of Tesla to meet an upcoming employment benchmark in keeping with the state's massive investment in the SolarCity project.
Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky said he's expecting Tesla to exceed its next employment mark at the Buffalo RiverBend facility.
“Tesla informed us that they have not only met, but exceeded their next hiring commitment in Buffalo," Zemsky said. "As of today, Tesla said they have more than 1,500 jobs in Buffalo and more than 300 others across New York State. ESD will perform the necessary due diligence to verify the company’s data."
As part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Buffalo Billion program, New York state invested $750 million in the development of an "innovation hub" at RiverBend. Tesla entered into a joint venture with Panasonic to produce solar cells at the site four years ago. Under the terms of its economic development deal with the state, Tesla must meet periodic employment benchmarks in order to avoid having to pay a penalty in excess of $41 million to the state.
According to Zemsky, Tesla's recent employment numbers do not include positions at Panasonic, which had been operating at RiverBend as well. He stressed that the state has no incentive package with Panasonic, which announced this week that it will no longer produce solar cells and modules at the Buffalo site.
“We understand that Panasonic has made a corporate decision to move away from global solar products, but this action has no bearing on Tesla’s current operations nor its commitment to Buffalo and New York state, according to Tesla," Zemsky said.
Zemsky said the state labor department will be working with displaced Panasonic employees and that Tesla has indicated a willingness to hire as many displaced workers as it can going forward. Panasonic employed nearly 400 people at the RiverBend location.
“We look forward to continuing to grow employment at the RiverBend site with Tesla," Zemsky said.
New York state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy seized on news of Panasonic's decision to exit Buffalo, suggesting state officials were trying to "put a band-aid" on "bad news." He suggested that while state officials are saying Tesla met the April deadline of bringing in 1,460 jobs by April 2020, it is only because the original jobs agreement was "drastically" reduced from the original requirement to create 1,450 direct manufacturing jobs at the facility and more than 2,000 other jobs throughout the state. He said the current agreement calls for 1,460 jobs by April 2020, including just 500 manufacturing jobs at the factory.
Langworthy called for Tesla to open its doors to the press and the public to see firsthand what is going on inside the taxpayer-funded facility.
“It was insane to begin with that Cuomo used $750 million of taxpayer’s money to buy Elon Musk a factory, and it only got worse from there,” Langworthy said. “This project was corrupted by Cuomo from the outset, his top aide is in prison, and Buffalonians were sold a false bill of goods about jobs just to get their vote. There have been failures at nearly every turn, and this latest news from Panasonic is just another kick in the teeth to upstate’s drowning economy.”
