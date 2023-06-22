The Republican primary election for Royalton highway superintendent features two faces that should be familiar to town residents. Current interim highway superintendent Shawn Zglinicki is challenging the town GOP committee’s endorsee, Gregory Lindke, for the party line.
Lindke, dry wall business owner and member of the town Zoning Board of Appeals, ran for the highway superintendent’s post in 2019, going up against James Spark, who won.
Zglinicki, Spark’s deputy, took on the interim superintendent’s role in May, following Spark’s retirement.
Zglinicki has more than 12 years of experience in the town highway department which, he said, gives him a good handle on the expectations and duties of its leader.
“I think I can continue to do a good job,” Zglinicki said. “I know how the systems work and want to keep it going.”
If elected, Zglinicki said he would focus on continuing road work and prioritizing communication with town residents.
“Getting back to the people and returning phone calls is a big thing in any situation that comes up,” he said.
Lindke, who already secured the Conservative ballot line in the November general election, said he doesn’t have any issues with Zglinicki or the way that the town highway department is currently run. He simply believes his experience with the town, as a longtime resident and zoning board member, would improve the department.
“It’s time for a change,” Lindke said.
If he wins the post, Lindke said, he would like to focus on more ditching for local farmers. He also said he would stop working as a drywaller to focus solely on the highway department.
Regardless how the election ends, Zglinicki will retain his existing post with the highway department, according to town officials.
