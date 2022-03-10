WILSON — A four-year trustee will be elected to the village board on Tuesday. The contestants are Ron Zito and Greg Martin.
Zito, the owner of Coastal Cottage Collectables, is running in hopes of providing more oversight on the village board. He is also looking to help promote Wilson in order to help increase its population and bring more businesses to the village.
“I think that the village of Wilson is the best kept secret in western New York,” said Zito, “and I think that there’s a lot of opportunity here, both for tourism and recreation, but also for young families to move here.”
Zito is a Democrat running in a predominantly Republican area. He believes that his years of business experience will help him get votes from members of both parties.
“I’m confident with my background and my business acumen that I’m able to offer both parties some business expertise,” said Zito. “I can hit the ground running.”
Martin, a Republican, who currently serves on the village planning board, is focused on maintaining the village's financial sustainability.
“I just wanted to be part of the future of the village, and really have a hands-on way of helping to shape the future of Wilson,” he said.
Martin believes that there needs to be improved communication among village residents.
“The first step is to open up communication lines between business owners, government and all of our citizens, and just see what we can do to spark the village and bring it back,” he said.
Both candidates have expressed appreciation for their opponent in the race. Martin described Zito as an asset to the community and praised him for providing input at public meetings. Zito said Martin brings youthful energy to the village government, and expressed his interest in supporting Martin as an option for filling a temporary seat opening on the village board when the question comes up next month, assuming he wins the race.
The village board approved expansion from three members to five this past December. The two new seats will be filled by temporary appointees at the village’s April reorganization meeting. Elections for those seats won’t occur until March 2023, and one of the seats will have a two-year term while the other has a four-year term.
This year's election is slated for noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the town hall on Lake Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.