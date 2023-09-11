An international chemical engineering company is rethinking its plan to expand in Lockport over a mistake in the rezoning of the land where it would build.
Leisle Dukenheid-lalla, CEO and founder of Zeton Inc., said late last week that she believes the botched zoning on a draft amended city map was “malicious, intentional and politically motivated,” due to her romantic relationship with Common Council president Paul Beakman.
Currently, the property at 115 Oakhurst Street is zoned for heavy industrial use. Zeton’s plan to raise a 16,000 square-foot manufacturing facility there for its subsidiary, Chemical Design Inc., was approved by the city planning board on Monday. There’s a house on the property and Zeton previously obtained a special use permit from the city to allow the occupants, the elderly couple who sold their land to Zeton, lifetime use of the house.
On the zoning map shown at a recent meeting on the city’s draft amended Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code, the property was labeled “light residential” and the property directly next to it was labeled “open space.”
Mayor Michelle Roman characterized the erroneous labels as the result of “a miscommunication” and said there had been some misunderstanding when creating the map that was shown at the Aug. 28 public meeting on the comprehensive plan and zoning code.
The zoning was never changed to residential from industrial, she said, despite what the map indicated.
Still, Dukenheida-lalla said, she fears future retaliation.
“I don’t know if I’m making the right choice here. What’s to stop somebody from changing zoning or paperwork, because they don’t like your political beliefs?” she said.
Ultimately the decision whether to commence with expansion rests with the Zeton International Board of Directors.
The threat of Zeton pulling out is real, according to Beakman, a Democrat who has had numerous disagreements with Republicans during his tenure. All Common Council seats and the mayor’s post are going to election in November.
“The board is fully aware of the situation and feels it may be in the best interest to relocate due to the possible threat of future retaliation. This is a three phase project, so the risk may be too great to take a chance on,” Beakman told the Union-Sun & Journal. “Mayor Roman has assured us that the zoning issue has been corrected. Unfortunately that does not guarantee future sabotage with the next two phases. Retaliation could be in all kinds of forms.”
“Lockport has the well earned reputation for being a terrible place to business because of all the political nonsense,” Beakman added.
Construction of the manufacturing facility, if it stays, will begin in the spring of 2024 and the site is tentatively scheduled to open in the spring of 2025. Chemical Design Inc. president Darren Wildt said his business, presently located on Market Street, needs room to grow in order to continue designing purification systems for chemical processes.
Currently CDI employs 23 people. With the opening of a new, larger facility, CDI would add 12 full-time positions, paying an average salary of $70,000, within three years, the company stated in its application for a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement, which was approved by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board of directors this past June.
There are plans to expand the new facility in the future, according to Robert Pidanick of Nussbaumer & Clarke, the firm hired by Zeton to design and implement the facility.
No chemicals will be stored on site at CDI, Pidanick told the planning board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.