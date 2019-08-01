Zoning review eyed for Davison Road property

The Common Council is considering a six-month moratorium on development of the Davison Road property that contains the former county infirmary, in the latest setback for Cazenovia Recovery System's proposal to develop the 17.5-acre parcel into a recovery house and low-income apartments.
The council is expected to vote Aug. 7 to set a public hearing on a local law authorizing the moratorium while the city reviews the property's reserved area zoning. If passed, the council would then hold the hearing at its Aug. 21 meeting, after which it could vote on the moratorium and zoning review.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the zoning "doesn't match" the mostly residential neighborhood, and a review would ensure development is consistent with the city's vision for the area. Reserved area zoning permits parks, golf courses, athletic fields, cemeteries and various essential services.
“I just want to make sure whatever happens there, it’s good for the long run for the area," Roman said.
The property sits on the border between the city and town of Lockport, complicating efforts to develop the land. The town's portion of the property is zoned for single-family homes and public institutions, such as schools, churches, parks, playgrounds, libraries and museums.
The council's resolution invites the town to participate in a joint review, but Supervisor Mark Crocker said there's little interest in rezoning the town's portion of the property.
"As of today, there’s no proposal on the table. We’re not considering any zoning change," Crocker said, noting that Cazenovia has not yet submitted formal plans.
Last month, the Lockport Town Board unanimously rejected a proposal to annex the property into the city.
City and town residents in the neighborhood praised the vote, framing it as a rejection of Cazenovia's plan for a 44-bed, all-women recovery house and 65 low-income apartments in nearby buildings, half of which would be occupied by people who have completed substance abuse treatment.
Many neighbors say they worry the facilities would devalue their properties, degrade the quality of the neighborhood and possibly cause an increase in property crime.
A Cazenovia spokesman said they still plan to pursue the proposal, adding that neighbors commonly oppose their projects at first but eventually embrace the facilities. Cazenovia has yet to purchase the land from the Mulvey Construction subsidiary LHC Holdings, which bought the property from Niagara County last August for $100,000.
Cazenovia declined to comment on the possible moratorium, while Mulvey Construction did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
