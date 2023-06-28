Niagara County's state legislative delegates will work across the aisle to advance legislation that would give the state oversight of businesses such as Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Tours.
Under the proposed legislation, the state would create a process of regulating and inspecting attractions such as the Lockport Cave. The responsibility would fall to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
In a Wednesday press conference at Erie Canal Discovery Center, state Sen. Robert Ortt said that he has been working with Gov. Kathy Hochul's office to regulate "geological manmade, and mechanical boat attractions on manmade waterways, tunnels and lakes."
Following the June 12 boat capsizing at the Lockport Cave that left one passenger dead and 11 injured, Ortt said the proposal seeks to fill a "hole" in regulation of the "handful or two” of attractions across the state that fall under that definition.
“There does not seem to be a state agency whose responsibility is to inspect the boat to make sure that it's safe for occupants, or even that the operator could reach out to if they had questions or issues,” Ortt said.
The state Department of Labor inspected the Lockport Cave attraction following the June 12 incident, and the agency has performed "irregular" inspections there in the past. Ortt said inspection duty has been "tossed around" by various state agencies.
“That's what we need to get away from,” he said.
On June 16, Hochul's office issued a statement announcing the governor would pursue legislation giving authority to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to inspect commercial boats operated on non-navigable waterways. Ortt said he had been in contact with Hochul's office about that legislation prior to the statement.
"I certainly look forward to working with the governor and the assembly to get this done. I don't see it as a partisan piece of legislation," Ortt said.
A bill should be ready for introduction when the state legislature goes back into session, he added.
The investigation into what caused the Lockport Cave boat to capsize is ongoing.
