Nearly every month, Lockport United Church of Christ has been serving dinners with a sense of community.
On the fourth Wednesday each month, the church has opened its doors to lines of hungry community members and provided them with free takeout meals.
Whether it’s dinner for one or a whole family, church members are happy to help anyone who comes through the door, no questions asked.
“Anyone who wants a free meal can come in,” Donna Sholk said.
This month’s community dinner took the table outside the church on East Avenue. In addition to the hot dogs, hamburgers and other barbecued items on the menu, several family-friendly activities and games awaited those who came to eat.
“We wanted to take advantage of our space. We have a nice footprint and a great location in the middle of the city,” Sholk said.
“We want to encourage a sense of community with those who come in,” pastor Rick Danielson added.
The long-running community dinner ministry switched to the take-out format during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sholk said bringing the community back to the dinner table was a collaborative effort of church members guided by community input.
“We know it means something to them. Whatever their circumstances are in life, that is a real positive when they do get to come in and sit down and enjoy a meal instead of just taking it out,” she said.
Besides providing the community with free home-cooked meals, Danielson noted the dinners give people an opportunity to sit down and strike up conversation with their neighbors.
“People don’t always get to sit down with family. There’s an opportunity for them to sit at the table and get to know people,” he said.
