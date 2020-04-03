City Clerk Richelle Pasceri has been removed from her position, effective at the end of next week.
Deputy city attorney Jason Cafarella declined on Friday to explain why Pasceri, a mayoral appointee, was terminated. He can't comment on personnel issues, he said.
"I can confirm that the mayor has issued a notice of removal," Cafarella said.
The notice of removal was issued Thursday by Mayor Michelle Roman.
Pasceri, reached by telephone Friday afternoon to confirm her removal, said, "I'm not going to comment on anything personnel related."
Roman also declined to explain why Pasceri's employment is being terminated, while noting that her understanding is Pasceri can't formally grieve her dismissal.
In 2018, the city clerk was made a member of the City of Lockport Department Heads Association, but Roman contends Pasceri doesn't belong. As an appointee, per the city charter, she can't.
"She’s not in a union. She can’t be, it’s illegal," Roman said. "She’s a charter appointed official. They fought this for the police chief in the past and lost."
Pasceri "also is not civil service-tested or anything and the charter is very specific about what the appointment is," Roman said.
A new city clerk will be named, Roman said, because she does not want the post to stay vacant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.