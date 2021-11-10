There has been no word to the City of Lockport for approximately eight months from the Toronto based solar company, OYA Ruhlmann A LLC, on a solar array planned for the south side of Summit Street .
The Common Council had voted to OK the project in October of 2020 which would build a 5 megawatt energy system on 251 Summit St., utilizing 10 out of 43 available acres, and a 2.1 megawatt system utilizing 3.74 out of 16 available acres at 219 Summit St.
According to Mayor Michelle Roman the next step for the company is to go to the city’s assessor.
“I talked to the city assessor multiple times throughout the year,” Roman said. “I’ve also talked to the property owner saying that we just need them to contact the city assessor to start the process, and that has not happened. So, she’s going to reach out to them tomorrow and just say, ‘It’s been going on a year,’ and ‘Where are we at in this process?’.”
Usually the city waits for the business to put in a formal request, Roman said, but in this case the assessor will contact the company.
Mark Devine, 3rd Ward Alderman noted that there was no reason to reach out to the company. Devine was the lone dissenter of the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) vote in November of 2020 in which the council resolved that there were no “significant adverse impact on the environment,” from the project,
“Why should we push them when there are neighbors out there who don’t want it?” Devine asked.
Rick Abbott, 5th Ward Alderman, said he had been in contact with the company eight months ago.
“They presented a schedule in how they wanted to pay,” Abbott said. “They also gave us some alternatives in regards to whether we wanted a flat rate.”
“I actually sent an email to everyone, about eight months ago, saying, ‘Why don’t we enter into a joint venture with a business by taking some PILOT (a predetermined tax amount) money then putting some solar panels on some of the businesses they’re going to pay for?’ It’d be like a project that keeps on paying as we go on. No one pursued it. … It just died.”
“There’s townships waiting to see how we handle this,” Abbott said. “I still think a joint venture is the way we should handle this.”
Roman replied that the assessor would contact them.
Attempts by the US&J to contact the OYA Ruhlmann A were unsuccessful.
