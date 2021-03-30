Voting on Lockport Public Library’s 2021-2022 budget will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 7 in the library's community meeting room.
The budget projects spending of roughly $1.76 million in the next fiscal year. There's a $23,000 increase in the projected property tax levy, $1.5 million. The increase is under the tax cap, according to library Executive Director Beverly Federspiel.
Registered voters in Lockport City School District are eligible to vote on the library budget.
The increase “will help support operating costs for the library including not only the materials budget, but also utilities, staff and building maintenance," Federspiel said. "We have tried to offset reductions in our spending power with creative solutions using grants, technology and partnerships, but we need to keep up with the demand from our library users for materials in all formats. We make it a priority to maintain the library’s infrastructure.”
Data shows that in 2020-2021, 77,233 WiFi sessions were logged on the library's updated wireless signal, which reaches into the parking lot and could be accessed despite the library being closed, or open on a limited basis only, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, Federspiel said, the library’s community meeting room served more than 80 non-profit organizations, many on a monthly basis, by providing a free and accessible public space.
In addition to property tax, the library's income sources include a share of funding allocated to the Nioga Library System from Niagara County, overdue fines and printing/copier fees, and donations.
The library also receives some funding from the towns of Pendleton and Lockport for those residents who use the library but who are not residents of Lockport City School District. Due to the still unknown impact of the pandemic on local budgets, Federspiel said, the towns' expected contribution amounts for 2021-2022 were lowered.
Absentee ballot applications are available at the library for those who will be out of town or ill on the day of the budget vote. Absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. April 7.
Copies of the proposed budget are available at the Floor 3 service desk and in the Floor 2 slat wall at the staircase displays. The budget is also posted at the library’s website, www.lockportlibrary.org.
Before visiting the library, check its website for current hours of operation.
