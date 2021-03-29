BUFFALO — A Lockport man accused of leading a drug trafficking organization has pleaded guilty to a federal charge and faces up to 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Monday.
Bruno J. Haney II, 32, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, heroin, fentanyl, and butyryl fentanyl. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Haney organized and led a drug trafficking organization between April 2017 and March 2019, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Misha A. Coulson. The organization included co-defendants Marissa L. DeCarlo, Haney's girlfriend, who allegedly collected drug money for Haney, and James O. White, whom Haney allegedly supplied with drugs.
According to Coulson:
— In June 2017, Haney's Prospect Street residence was raided by the Niagara County Drug Task Force, and items including several bags containing butyryl fentanyl, hydrocodone/acetaminophen and alprazolam pills were seized, along with $515 in U.S. currency and various drug packaging / distribution materials.
— After another raid in January 2019, on an East Avenue residence where quantities of fentanyl, heroin-fentanyl mix and marijuana were found, Haney was arrested and subsequently charged on a criminal complaint. In late February 2019, Haney was released from custody on various conditions including that he not violate any federal, state or local laws.
— On March 7, 2019, Haney's Prospect Street residence was raided and a zip bag containing heroin-fentanyl mix was seized, along with $373 in U.S. currency and a digital scale.
Haney's sentencing is to be scheduled at a later date. Charges are still pending against DeCarlo and White, Coulson said.
Participants in the investigation included the Niagara County Drug Task Force / Niagara County Sheriff's Department,the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force, the Niagara and Orleans county district attorney's offices, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Lockport Police Department.
