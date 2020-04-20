A 28-year-old Lockport man stands accused of murder and illegal possession of a weapon after New York State Police made an arrest in an Easter morning fatal shooting.
Davaris M. Hodge, 28, of Lockport, was charged on Friday with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
At 2:33 a.m. April 12, state police responded to a shooting on Cambridge Drive in the Town of Lockport. They located Leon Johnson, 36, at his residence and found he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was given medical aid but ended up succumbing to his wounds.
Hodge was found at a motel in Rochester. He is being detained in the Niagara County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.