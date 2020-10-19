Officers from the Lockport Police Department have closed off an area near the intersection of Walnut and Erie streets as part of an undisclosed investigation.
Reports from the scene indicate that there is a significant police presence, including a K-9 team, in the area.
Police have not yet commented on the nature of the investigation.
This is a developing story and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal will provide additional information as it is made available.
