Lockport police sectioned off an area near Walnut and Erie Streets Monday morning as part of an investigation into a shooting incident involving occupants in a pair of vehicles.
Police said they believe someone in one of the vehicles fired a gun at the occupants of the second vehicle.
Lockport Capt. Anthony Palumbo said the suspected shooter's vehicle fled the area. The vehicle that was targeted by gunfire remains on the scene.
The area of the crime scene remained close to traffic just after noon on Monday as investigators continued to collect evidence and conduct interviews.
The matter remains under investigation.
The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal will provide additional information as it is made available.
