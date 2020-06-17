Election results in Lockport City School District will have to wait another day, district Superintendent Michelle Bradley announced this afternoon.
Bradley had indicated to the Union-Sun & Journal earlier today that she hoped the ballots would be counted in time for the results to be certified at tonight's school board meeting.
"It became apparent this afternoon that despite diligent efforts during this unprecedented time and the number of ballots to count, that the tabulation of absentee ballots for the Lockport City School District will not be completed today, June 17, 2020," Bradley wrote in an email, adding that the counting was suspended at 5 p.m.
The school board will have a special meeting on Thursday to receive the results of canvassing.
Counting of about 5,300 absentee ballots began about 5 p.m. Tuesday and was suspended for the night about 12 a.m. Wednesday
As of noon Wednesday, election inspectors had counted a bit more than half of the ballots, according to Bradley.
Lockport district voters were asked to approve a $105.5 million budget for 2020-2021 and choose from 11 candidates to fill four board seats.
School districts across New York State have conducted this year's elections exclusively through absentee balloting, after an executive order by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo mandating no in-person voting due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Bradley says this election cycle has been "unusual and time consuming. It's not anything that school districts have been involved in ever before, and I think it's taken longer for most school districts" to tabulate results.
Turnout in this year's election, roughly 5,300, is about four times greater than the district's five-year average turnout, 1,223 residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.