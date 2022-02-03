All schools in Lockport City School District will remain closed Friday, due to the winter storm advisory and a travel advisory issued by the City of Lockport, both in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, according to a notice posted on the district website Thursday night.
Lockport High School, LHS West and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School will operate on a remote learning schedule.
All other schools have a snow day with no remote instruction.
Friday after-school and evening activities in all buildings are canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.