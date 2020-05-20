Lockport City School District will be mailing absentee ballots to all registered voters ahead of the June 9 budget and school trustee elections. Voting in the elections is by mail only this year, due to pandemic-inspired restrictions on public assembly.
All residents of the school district who are registered voters with the Niagara County Board of Elections will receive a ballot with a postage-paid envelope, which must be returned to the district by June 9.
Completed ballots must be mailed; there is no option to drop off ballots at the district office, according to Deborah Coder, assistant superintendent of finance and management services.
Qualified voters are at least 18 years old, have resided within the school district for at least 30 days and are registered to vote, all by Saturday (May 23). To get registered, file an application online through the state Department of Motor Vehicles at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.