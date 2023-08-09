Members of the Lockport Woodworkers Club are contributing pieces to “The Art of Wood,” an art exhibit that opens Saturday at the Niagara Art Trail Gallery in Wrights Corners.
The club has been in existence for 30 years, meeting first at the Elks Lodge and now at the Dale Association. Thanks to new member Jay Krull, who owns the Niagara Art Trail Gallery, the woodworkers are showing their works in a first-ever art exhibit.
“Because it is art,” Krull said.
Lockport Woodworkers Club is composed of roughly 35 members, mainly but not strictly retirees who now have the time to engage in the hobby. Five of the woodworkers are women.
Club member Ken Urtel said he’s been wood-working since seventh grade shop class. He didn’t keep it up consistently, but following a career in engineering with the Department of Defense, he’s gotten back into the medium.
“There’s a few clubs in Western New York, but we’re the only one that does all kinds of woodwork,” Urtel said — turning bowls on a lathe, scroll work and carving.
Monthly club gatherings at the Dale Association include a brief business meeting, demonstration of techniques that members want to learn about, and show-and-tell time during which members show off the different projects that they’re working on at home. Presently the club does not have a shop space where the members can work side-by-side.
The opening reception for “The Art of Wood” will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Niagara Art Trail Gallery, 3976 Lockport Olcott Road. Refreshments will be served and a “hands-on” kids table will be set up. The exhibit is in place through Sept. 9. Some pieces are for sale; others are not.
For more information about the club, visit lockportwoodworkers.com.
