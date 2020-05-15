Mayor Michelle Roman on Friday announced the cancelation of the city's Fourth of July 2020 fireworks display.
"The City of Lockport has made the difficult decision to cancel this year's July 4th fireworks slated for Outwater Park. Surrounding communities have chosen to cancel their celebrations, and we join them in making the health and safety of our residents, first responders, workers and visitors our top priority," Roman said. "We continue to follow state guidelines to slow the spread of (COVID-19) by limiting events to no more than 10 participants, and unfortunately, this event cannot be an exception."
2020 marks Outwater Park's 100th year and events that were planned to celebrate the anniversary will take place next year, Roman added.
City parks remain open, but facilities within will stay closed for the foreseeable future. Community Pool will not be opened at all this year.
In city parks, Roman said, "low-risk" recreational activities, such as tennis and disk golf, are allowed under state guidelines. People are asked to refrain from using playground equipment and public seating areas in the parks.
"We appreciate how our community has risen to the challenge, and thank residents for following hand-washing protocols, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing guidelines," Roman said in a written statement about the closures. "We will work through this time together and remain Lockport strong."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.