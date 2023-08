Mitsubishi sales person Matthew Boston walks past a new Mitsubishi Mirage for sale at El Cajon Mitsubishi in El Cajon, Calif. At a time when auto buyers increasingly want pricey SUVs and trucks and fewer want small cars, the Mirage remains the lone new vehicle whose average sale price is under 20 grand — a figure that once marked a kind of unofficial threshold of affordability. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)