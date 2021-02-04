Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 25. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.