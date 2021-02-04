Unable to get answers from Lockport City School District officials about the district's acquisition of a now-shutdown facial recognition surveillance system, Jim Shultz is turning to a state agency for help.
Shultz, a consistent critic of the surveillance system, has filed an administrative petition with the Office of the New York State Comptroller asking for an investigation of the district for possible violations of its fiduciary responsibilities as it acquired the system.
Shultz's petition , a copy of which he shared with the Union-Sun & Journal, outlines three major issues that Shultz previously raised to district officials verbally and in an online citizens petition last month:
— A “financial conflict” on the part of Anthony Olivo, a security consultant to the district who was shown to have a financial stake in SNTechnologies, the company that developed the Aegis software suite that powers the surveillance system.
— The absence of a fair and open competitive bidding process for obtaining the system.
— The use of district resources to investigate Shultz after he first began asking questions about the facial- and object recognition system.
The district spent $2.7 million on the surveillance system, the money having come from the state through the Smart Schools Bond Act, and activated it in January 2020. By the end of the year, the system was shut down, after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law calling for a halt to the use of biometric surveillance systems in schools while the impacts on students are further studied.
Shultz asserts in the petition to the comptroller that the bidding process for the surveillance system was not competitive, noting that Olivo first presented himself to the district as an independent security expert, and was later shown to have a financial stake in SNTech.
The petition includes links to televised Board of Education meetings, documents obtained through Freedom of Information Law requests and other evidentiary pieces going back to 2016 that suggest the bidding process for a high-tech surveillance system was for appearances only and the district always intended to purchase SNTech's system.
Shultz noted that the district has never released the bids it received, a listing of them, or the analysis upon which it selected SNTech.
“The core of Olivo’s recommendations based on that security assessment was that the district purchase a facial recognition surveillance system developed by a Canadian firm, SNTech. Despite repeated requests under FOIL, by journalists and the NYCLU, the district has refused to provide any portion of that assessment or the analysis that was basis of the district’s decision to make that purchase. It is unclear that any written analysis of any kind actually exists,” Shultz's petition declared.
“Despite repeated requests by members of the community and the media, the school district has refused to disclose what that licensing agreement eventually cost the district and what portion of it went to Olivo in exchange for his role in securing the Lockport contract for SNTech.”
The petition also asks for a comptroller's finding on the propriety of district officials using district resources to look into Shultz's personal background. More links to supporting documents are provided, including: an email exchange between Olivo, who was also a private investigator under district contract at one point, and district technology director Robert LiPuma; and a portion of the transcript of a September 2018 meeting between district administrators and Union-Sun & Journal editorial staff members in which assistant superintendent Deborah Coder openly boasted of an investigation into Shultz, who is a US&J contributing writer.
“The act of a public school district using school district time and resources to investigate a parent for the offense of asking reasonable questions about a district project is a gross violation of democratic principles,” Shultz wrote to the comptroller. “It constitutes a violation of the district’s fiduciary responsibility to spend the public’s resources in a prudent and appropriate manner."
Shultz's petition to the comptroller is a more detailed variation on the citizens petition he launched last month calling on the Board of Education to answer a series of questions about the surveillance system, related to its acquisition, its performance and the investigation into him.
That petition was signed by about 100 people and the questions within were not answered by any school trustee or administrator at the board's last business meeting on Jan. 20. In lieu of fielding specific questions, board president Karen Young read a prepared statement that asserted the surveillance system project was properly put out to bid.
Not all board members are silent on the matter. Trustee Renee Cheatham, who was elected after the system was purchased, installed and activated, says Shultz isn't the only one looking for answers.
“A lot of people, including me, want answers on how we can recoup some of that money lost,” Cheatham said. “This money could have been used for technology equipment for students. We're not a big crime city where we need that type of surveillance system in our schools. It's crazy. What are we, a prison? ... I know some people have questions that they need to answer. It's all a part of holding people accountable, which I was elected to do.”
Cheatham and Shultz are named plaintiffs in New York Civil Liberties Union's pending lawsuit against the state education department, which authorized the district's operation of the surveillance system. The suit's aim is to get that authorization overturned.
According to Shultz, the state comptroller's office is supposed to respond to his administrative petition within 30 days.
“The taxpayers of New York and of Lockport have a legal right to know if the $2.7 million in state funds spent on this project were spent legally and in accordance with appropriate fiduciary norms and standards,” Shultz said in a Thursday interview. “If the school district has nothing to hide, then they could communicate to the comptroller that they welcome an audit to put this issue to rest.”
