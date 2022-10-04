Loretta Lynn, center, Tanya Tucker, left, and Crystal Gayle perform at Lynn’s 87th Birthday Tribute at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn., on April 1, 2019. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)