MIDDLEPORT — Residents of the village of Middleport will not get to vote this year on a benefits program for senior members of the all-volunteer Middleport Fire Department.
A resolution to approve a Nov. 14 special election on implementation of the state-sanctioned Length of Service Award Program failed on a 2-1 vote of the village board Wednesday night.
Trustees Dorothy Barr and Thomas Conley voted in favor of the resolution, while Mayor Dan Dodge voted against it. Trustee Dennis McAvoy abstained since he is a volunteer firefighter, while trustee Wayne Blumrick was absent from the meeting. Three “yes” votes were required to pass the resolution.
Similar to a retirement program for volunteer firefighters, LOSAP provides compensation to members aged 65 years and older based on years of service with their fire company. The compensation is paid by property owners in the fire district.
The goal of the program is to incentivize volunteer firefighters to serve longer with their company as membership numbers have continued to fall.
The estimated annual of the program in the Middleport fire district is approximately $70,000 for the first 10 years, and involvement in it would lead to an estimated $1.27 per thousand increase in the village tax rate.
Dodge said he voted “no” on scheduling a special election because he thinks the price of implementing LOSAP in Middleport is too high.
“I just don’t think that money-wise right now the village can afford to do this,” Dodge said. “I’m looking out for the taxpayers. I don’t want to see everyone get hit with a 10% (tax) increase and didn’t really want to have to surpass our tax cap.”
About a dozen members of MFD attended the village board meeting to witness the vote on the special election resolution.
In light of three of the Town of Royalton’s fire districts passing their own LOSAP referendums last week, Middleport firefighter and past company president Darren Burdick said he and his fellow firefighters are “extremely disappointed” with the board’s vote.
Burdick believes MFD’s ability to retain and recruit new members will be sharply limited.
“We feel it’s a nail in the coffin as to how we’re going to survive long term,” Burdick said.
Dodge stressed that the village is willing to work with the fire department and revisit implementing LOSAP next year.
“We still appreciate them, we still support them and I really do hope that eventually we can make this work,” he said.
Burdick said there should be a greater sense of urgency from the village to implement LOSAP.
“We had a 9-1-1 call today that we had one firefighter respond to, and only one person responded on the ambulance,” he said. “That’s the state of the situation. So to do this and say we’ll revisit it next year is just simply not acceptable.”
