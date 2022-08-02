FILE - This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, right, in Federal Court, in Washington, on Feb. 28, 2022. Reffitt, convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun helmet and body armor was sentenced on Monday to 87 months — more than seven years — in prison. It's the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. (Dana Verkouteren via AP, File)